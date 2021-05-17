Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 4.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $117,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,402. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $177.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

