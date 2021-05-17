Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.86 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.86 for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $10.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAP. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

NYSE AAP opened at $202.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $210.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213,594 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.