Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Achieves $94.71 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $94.71 million and approximately $24.44 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.13 or 0.00780722 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 382,659,009 coins and its circulating supply is 336,838,066 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.