Ag Growth International Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AFN. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

TSE AFN opened at C$41.12 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$772.11 million and a PE ratio of -4,568.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.55.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.53 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

