agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE:AGL opened at $29.96 on Monday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

