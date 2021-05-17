Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,028 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 103,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 29,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,043,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 151,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 136,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

NLY stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.