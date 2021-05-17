Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.36 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57.

