Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $176,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.98 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

