Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,872,000.

OTCMKTS:SVFAU opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

SVF Investment Profile

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

