Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 343 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $589.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

