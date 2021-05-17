Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 358 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $146.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average of $140.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

