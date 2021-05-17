Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Shares Down 3.8%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 21,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 29,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

AIMFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aimia from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aimia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

