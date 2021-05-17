Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $203,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 108.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 135.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after acquiring an additional 461,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. 8,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,022. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. Air Lease has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.