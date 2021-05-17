Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.13.

APD stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,074. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.78 and a 200-day moving average of $276.62. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $222.52 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

