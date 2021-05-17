Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $200.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.03.

Airbnb stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,849,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

