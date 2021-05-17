Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $194.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.03.

ABNB opened at $141.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.58. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,849,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

