Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,948 over the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 521,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 152,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,329. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

