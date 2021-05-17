Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Shares of ALK opened at $69.81 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $291,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 147,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,259,790.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,821 shares of company stock worth $6,855,305 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.