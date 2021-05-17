Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $209.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.