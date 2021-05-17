Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $29.24 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.