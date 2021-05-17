Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.13.

Shares of ADS opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $127.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

