AllianceBlock (ALBT) One Day Volume Hits $1.61 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $84.17 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00084738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.94 or 0.01238215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00114178 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,604,683 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

