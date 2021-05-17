Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €235.00 ($276.47) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €222.15 ($261.36).

ALV stock traded up €2.10 ($2.47) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €217.30 ($255.65). 991,607 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €216.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €201.15. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

