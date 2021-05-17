Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €219.85 ($258.64).

ALV stock opened at €217.30 ($255.65) on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €216.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €201.15.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

