Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,304.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,265.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,969.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,339.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

