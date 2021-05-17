Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2,415.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,271.00 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,958.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.