Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALSMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. Alstom has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

