Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

ALTG stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $450.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

