Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $58.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

ALTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.42. 850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,930. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,169.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,169.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,470 shares of company stock worth $25,225,673 in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

