Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

