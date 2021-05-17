American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

AEL opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,661 shares of company stock worth $1,272,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

