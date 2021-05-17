American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,314. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

