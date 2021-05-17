American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 138.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after purchasing an additional 697,191 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,150,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,501,000 after purchasing an additional 240,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.