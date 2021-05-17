American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$4.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.52. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.11 and a 52-week high of C$4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.03.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

