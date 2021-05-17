American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-$79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APEI. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,533. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

