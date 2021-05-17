American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AREC has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Resources by 114.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Resources by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

