American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $246.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.