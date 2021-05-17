American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,017,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305,333 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 2.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $243,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after buying an additional 772,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $246.76 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.