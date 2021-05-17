American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.180-4.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.61. 14,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,437. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an overweight rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

