American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.06.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $11.71 on Thursday. American Well has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,599,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Well by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,327,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

