Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) One Day Volume Tops $64.05 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $208.86 million and approximately $64.05 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $31.62 or 0.00071411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00088764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.00467192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.00228329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.78 or 0.01300421 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042569 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 6,605,684 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.