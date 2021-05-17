Analysts Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Announce $2.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to announce $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 241%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Insiders have sold a total of 70,035 shares of company stock worth $2,226,297 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

