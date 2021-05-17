Analysts Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.26). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 139.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 19.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 25,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 91.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 1,514.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 164.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

