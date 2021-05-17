Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.57 Million

Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post sales of $217.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.74 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $238.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $863.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $875.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $972.49 million, with estimates ranging from $931.80 million to $987.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 837,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 392,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,302. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

