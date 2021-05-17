Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post sales of $106.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.29 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $129.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $427.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.46 million to $427.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $436.90 million, with estimates ranging from $436.80 million to $437.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.15. 1,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

