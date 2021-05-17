Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Hasbro posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,550%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $62.85 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

