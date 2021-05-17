Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Earnings of $5.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report earnings per share of $5.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.61. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $22.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.75 to $24.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $25.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $27.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.42.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.27. 6,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,560. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

