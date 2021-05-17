Analysts Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $5.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

NYSE MCO traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.37. 16,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $249.22 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.84 and a 200-day moving average of $288.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $719,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

