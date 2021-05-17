Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.11. Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,354,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,113,000 after buying an additional 281,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

