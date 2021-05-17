Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.12. Edison International posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,864. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.